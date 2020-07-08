Stocks maintain upward trend on large-cap vibe

Stocks maintained an upward trend as major indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges were found rising with higher activities of some large-cap securities.

The broader DSEX index of the DSE closed the session with 7.16 points up at 4,001.81. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 1.89 points up at 923.85 and with 3.75 points up at 1,346.48 respectively.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with upward trend with its major CASPI 26.09 points up at 11,364.64.

At the CSE, 120 issues were traded. Of those,27 closed higher and 14 closed lower while 17.25 lakh shares worth Taka 3.58 crore changed hands. -BSS



