NBR to intensify process to modernise Customs





The plan aims at facilitating a smoother, more efficient trading process to help the economy bounce back faster once the health crisis left behind.

Several measures like upgrading ASYCUDA World, National Single Window, Automated Customs Risk Management, Authorized Economic Operator, etc. have been undertaken by the state revenue agency to modernise the customs.

The Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) is a computerized system designed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to administer a country's customs. Its aim is to build a computer system to assist customs all over the world to automate and control their core processes and obtain timely, accurate and valuable information to support government projections and planning.

The budget document said there is no alternative to upgrading customs to international standards to facilitate import and export trade. It said if these measures are implemented, Bangladesh's ranking in ease of doing business will improve, investment will get boost and the wheels of the country's economy will further accelerate.

Besides, the Customs Modernisation Strategic Action Plan 2019-2022 has been adopted to facilitate trade and commerce in the country.

Meanwhile, modern scanners have been set up at customs ports and customs stations. The National Single Window (NSW) project has been taken up to connect all stakeholders in a single platform. It will provide facilities of One Stop Service for import and export.

Full implementation of the modern and technology-based NSW project will speed up trade and reduce business operating costs, it further said adding it will be an important step in implementing cross-border paperless trade.

With the introduction of the Advance Ruling program, importers or new entrepreneurs can now be certain of the H.S. Codes and Rules of Origin of their products before importing them.

The National Single Window (NSW) by 2022 would speed up the export-import process by bringing the services of 39 public and private agencies under an integrated system.

According to the NBR, a total of 319,000 importers and exporters are expected to benefit from reduced time and cost for trade once the system becomes operational.

The Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) system has been introduced to ensure faster delivery of goods, enabling traders to avail the Fast Track facility.

Moreover, the government has taken IT-based risk management and post-clearance audit activities to speed up the delivery of goods for all but risky persons or organisations. -UNB

























