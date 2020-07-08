13 banks face Tk 25,901 crore capital shortfall





The banks faced a total Tk 25,901 crore capital shortfall while the figure was Tk 23,612.43 crore by the end of December 2019. At the end of September last year, capital shortfall in the overall banking sector was Tk 17,658.32 crore.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, five state-owned commercial banks, two state-owned specialised banks, five private commercial banks and one foreign bank witnessed capital shortfall at the end of March 2020.

The banking sector is facing acute liquidity crisis as the rising volume of non-performing loans are forcing them to keep aside large amount of provisioning, narrowing their capital bases, said a high official of the central bank.

Bankers and economists blamed the government faulty policies, including the introduction of loan rescheduling on easy terms and its sympathetic approach towards large defaulters, as major reasons behind the surge in NPL.

The thirteen banks facing capital shortfall include Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, Basic Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Rupali Bank, Padma Bank, Community Bank, NRB Global Bank and National Bank of Pakistan.

According to the BB guidelines on risk-based capital adequacy, the banks have to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) - which is a bank's capital reserve to cover its risk exposure - of 12.50 per cent by 2019, in line with the BASEL III requirement.

As of March this year, the banks' capital adequacy ratio (CAR), which determines the adequacy of the banks' capital in managing their risk exposures, stood at 11.35 per cent, down from 11.65 per cent three months earlier.

Bangladesh Krishi Bank has the highest capital shortfall of Tk 9,762 crore, shortfall in Sonali Bank is Tk 5,790 crore, Janata Bank Tk 2,563 crore, Agrani Bank Tk 2,475 crore, Basic Bank Tk 1,054 crore, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank Tk 856 crore and Rupali Bank Tk 444 crore.









Among private commercial banks, ICB Islami Bank's capital shortfall is at Tk 1607 crore, Bangladesh Commerce Bank's at Tk 935 crore, Padma Bank's at Tk 325crore, Community Bank at Tk 8 crore, NRB Global Bank Tk 8 crore while the shortfall in National Bank of Pakistan stands at Tk 77 crore.

The amount of NPLs in the banking sector stood at Tk 92,510 crore at the end of March this year, accounting for 9.03 per cent of the total disbursed loans.



The capital base of most banks further deteriorated during the January-March period of this year with 13 banks posted a rise in the shortfall by Tk 2,288 crore as their volume of defaulted loans continued to remain high.The banks faced a total Tk 25,901 crore capital shortfall while the figure was Tk 23,612.43 crore by the end of December 2019. At the end of September last year, capital shortfall in the overall banking sector was Tk 17,658.32 crore.According to Bangladesh Bank data, five state-owned commercial banks, two state-owned specialised banks, five private commercial banks and one foreign bank witnessed capital shortfall at the end of March 2020.The banking sector is facing acute liquidity crisis as the rising volume of non-performing loans are forcing them to keep aside large amount of provisioning, narrowing their capital bases, said a high official of the central bank.Bankers and economists blamed the government faulty policies, including the introduction of loan rescheduling on easy terms and its sympathetic approach towards large defaulters, as major reasons behind the surge in NPL.The thirteen banks facing capital shortfall include Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, Basic Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Rupali Bank, Padma Bank, Community Bank, NRB Global Bank and National Bank of Pakistan.According to the BB guidelines on risk-based capital adequacy, the banks have to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) - which is a bank's capital reserve to cover its risk exposure - of 12.50 per cent by 2019, in line with the BASEL III requirement.As of March this year, the banks' capital adequacy ratio (CAR), which determines the adequacy of the banks' capital in managing their risk exposures, stood at 11.35 per cent, down from 11.65 per cent three months earlier.Bangladesh Krishi Bank has the highest capital shortfall of Tk 9,762 crore, shortfall in Sonali Bank is Tk 5,790 crore, Janata Bank Tk 2,563 crore, Agrani Bank Tk 2,475 crore, Basic Bank Tk 1,054 crore, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank Tk 856 crore and Rupali Bank Tk 444 crore.Among private commercial banks, ICB Islami Bank's capital shortfall is at Tk 1607 crore, Bangladesh Commerce Bank's at Tk 935 crore, Padma Bank's at Tk 325crore, Community Bank at Tk 8 crore, NRB Global Bank Tk 8 crore while the shortfall in National Bank of Pakistan stands at Tk 77 crore.The amount of NPLs in the banking sector stood at Tk 92,510 crore at the end of March this year, accounting for 9.03 per cent of the total disbursed loans.