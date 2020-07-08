Video
Inflation hits 6.02pc in June as food prices showed up

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The general point-to-point inflation rate slightly increased to 6.02 percent in June from 5.35 percent in the previous month of May due to rise in the cost of food
"The inflation rate went up to 6.02 percent in June last, which is 0.67 percent higher than that in May 2020," said Planning Minister MA Mannan at a virtual press briefing after the Ecnec meeting on Monday.
"It seems to us that the prices of food items increased as the sudden flood has damaged many crops, vegetables and fisheries. He said the prices of food items usually go high during the rainy season as it damages roads and brings communication setback.
 After the flood, the inflation will become normal again," he said. The annual average inflation rate was 5.65 per cent in the last fiscal year (2019-20), Mannan added.
According to monthly consumer price index provided by the Bangladesh Bureau   of Statistics (BBS) the food inflation rose to 6.54 percent in June from 5.09 percent in May. But the non-food inflation has declined at 5.22 percent last month from 5.75 per cent in May.
The BBS data also showed that the prices of rice, eggs, broiler chicken, vegetables and spices increased in June 2020. In rural areas, the general inflation rate slightly went up to 6.02 per cent in the last month.
On the other hand, the general inflation rate increased to 6.03 per cent in June from 4.81 per cent in the previous month in the urban areas. The point-to-point national wage index witnessed slightly up with 5.90 percent in June against 5.89 per cent in May 2020.


