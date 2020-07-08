

Govt launches digital haat for sacrificial animals

"We have taken the initiative to save cattle farmers, traders and marginal farmers from financial loss in this ongoing corona crisis and stop further transmission of this deadly virus. This Food for Nation platform is going to be the country's biggest matchmaking digital haat for sacrificial animals complying with social distancing rules," State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said.

"I am urging all the farmers and sellers to include the information about their animals in this platform," he added as per a press release issued by ICT Division on Tuesday.

Any potential seller can visit and register themselves for free a https://foodfornation.gov.bd/qurbani2020/ and upload photographs, videos and information about their animals on the site for display, it said.

The government is going to promote these registered animals through its websites and social networking sites at its own cost, giving a better chance for the seller to reach their customers easily.

The sellers and buyers both can do the trade sitting in their homes during this corona crisis, giving them protection from getting infected by going outside, Palak said.

According to the ICT Division, buyers after selecting their animal from the site, will contact the sellers and can pick up the animal or take home delivery by paying its owner. Registration process has already started for the sellers at the site, the ICT press release said.

















