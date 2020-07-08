Video
Wednesday, 8 July, 2020, 3:31 AM
Banks asked to open Tk10 account to disburse cash assistance to the poor

Published : Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Aiming at helping the poor who have no mobile phone or it is not possible to    open mobile financial service accounts (FFS) accounts for them Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked all banks to open a token bank account of Tk 10 against each of them to reach financial assistance .
The government will disburse cash assistance to poor Corona hit families under   the auspices of 'Mujib Borsho' to help them and such bank accounts are essential to achieve the goal.
The central bank on Tuesday issued a circular in this regard as per a decision of   the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). It has also instructed all banks to pay the cash assistance through debit voucher if cheque book is not available to the beneficiary.
However, if a beneficiary has a bank account from before, there is no need to open a new bank account in his favour. The government is disbursing Taka 2,500 to each of the 50 lakh destitute families, badly affected by COVID-19 outbreak, the sources said.















