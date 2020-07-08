Govt to provide C-19 protective gears at field level





The Planning Minister MA Mannan made the observation earlier this week saying his ministry is taking up different steps at the beginning of the new fiscal to kick-start execution of the ADP projects. All protection will be given at field level to workers and officers for this purpose.

He said the country saw an unusual end of the outgoing fiscal year due to outbreak of coronavirus. For three months, almost all development activities had come to a grinding halt.

Keeping this in mind, steps for the ADP implementation in 2020-21 has been planned.

Due to the situation projects were classified as high, medium and low importance. Allocations are being split based on this classification.

He said, "We have sorted out the new ADP with emphasis on some sectors such as health and agriculture and communication. Allocations have been increased in these sectors at a much higher rate."

MA Mannan said decades-old problems relating to land acquisition, frequent changes of project directors and complexities in procurement, lengthy project approval process, delay in take-off and poor incapacity of line ministries needed to be solved to accelerate ADP implementation.

According to planning Commission sources, the ADP implementation rate is only 57.37 percent in eleventh month (July-May) in last fiscal 2019-20. The government could spend Tk 1,15,421crore out of total ADP expenditure outlays Tk 202,721 crore last year.

Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved new ADP involving Tk 205,145 crore for the 2020-21.. An amount of Tk 9,466 crore has been allocated for autonomous entities and the overall size of the ADP will be Tk 214,611 crore with this amount.

A senior official of the Planning Commission told The Daily Observer, that the ADP implementation rate was very slow in the last fiscal mainly due to outbreak coronavirus and it still continues.

He said the Planning Commission has taken many initiatives to better implement the ADP in the current fiscal year even through coronavirus pandemic. Huge workshop has been taken up for Project Directors (PD) of online to provide them new ideas and strategies.

The Planning Commission will provide all security gears like mask, PPI, hand sanitizers and such other preventive measures to protect workers and officers at field level.

Dr Zahid Hossain, former Chief Economist at World Bank's Dhaka office, said, "The number of projects taken up this fiscal year is more than the projects required. Such projects are mainly taken up on political motive; implementation of such projects suffers from lack of speed."















