Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:34 AM
latest
Home Business

Asia's equity valuations hit 10-1/2-year high in June

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

July 6: The valuation of Asian shares surged to a 10-1/2-year high in June, tracking a rally in global stocks, as upbeat U.S. and China data renewed hopes of a swift economic recovery, offsetting concerns over rising coronavirus cases.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAP00000PUS gained 4.83% last month, topping the MSCI's World index's .MIWD00000PUS 3.03% gains.
Thanks to the rally, the index's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio rose to 15.62 at the end of June, compared with 14.34 a month earlier. This was the index's highest forward P/E ratio since December 2009, according to Refinitiv-Eikon data.
Benchmark equity indexes in India .NSEI, Hong Kong .HSI, the Philippines .PSI and Taiwan .TWII, gained more than 6% each last month.




New Zealand, India and Malaysia shares were the most expensive in the region, with P/E ratios of 30.7, 19.3 and 17.4, respectively.
"Equity market bulls are looking past the current economic gloom despite not being out of the woods, and being emboldened by the flood of ultra-cheap money," Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.
"Insofar that liquidity, not fundamentals, determines market buoyancy, we must brace for higher latent volatility."
Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to sustain global economic growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asia's equity valuations hit 10-1/2-year high in June
Faridpur chamber condemns ‘fake news’ against its president
Marma youth gets Tk 10 lakh buying Walton fridge
Gold steadies as virus fears offset equity rally
China halts imports from two more Brazil meat plants amid Covid-19 concerns
Oil up on tighter supply, expectations for positive data
FBCCI donates ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation
Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65bn all-stock deal


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft