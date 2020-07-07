Video
Faridpur chamber condemns ‘fake news’ against its president

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Trade body leaders have condemned the 'fake news' against the president of the Faridpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).
In a statement on Sunday, FCCI leaders alleged that a vested quarter led by a so-called journalist tried to defame its president Siddiqur Rahman through disseminating fake news and post on social media.
"Prabir Sikder is running fake propaganda against the seasoned businessman after failing to avail of unfair benefits from him. Such activities are in conflict with digital security act-2018," read a statement signed by FCCI Vice-President Munir Hossain.
The chamber directors claimed that FCCI chief Siddiqur Rahman has been fairly running manufacturing and trading business. Over 300 people are working in his  Shrabonee Construction, Alauddin Trading, Alauddin Auto Bricks etc.
Siddiqur also was general secretary of District Auto Bricks Owners Association, it said.


