Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
Marma youth gets Tk 10 lakh buying Walton fridge

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business correspondent

Chaithwai Aoung Marma, a poultry farmer from Kawkhali Upazila of Rangamati, is the latest millionaire after buying a Walton refrigerator. Walton is providing the facilities to its customers under the ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-7.'
On Saturday, he was formally handed over the cheque of Tk 10 lakh at Walton Plaza in Raozan Upazila of Chattogram. Panel Mayor of Raozan poursava Jamir Uddin Parvez, Walton area manager Arif Moinuddin, Raozan plaza manager Khalilur Rahman and Rangamati plaza manager Tayebur Rahman were present on the occasion.
Walton is conducting the 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service. Under Season-7, a customer can get Tk.1 million for purchasing any model of fridge, washing machine or microwave oven from Walton plaza, distributor outlet and E-Plaza across the country. Besides, customers will get sure cash vouchers for Tk 1 lakh. This offer will be in force until Eid-ul-Azha.
Chaithwai Aoung Marma, of Betbunia Suger Mill village has purchased a refrigerator worth of Tk.32,500 from the Raozan Plaza.










Marma youth gets Tk 10 lakh buying Walton fridge
