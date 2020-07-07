Gold steadies as virus fears offset equity rally





Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,777.30 per ounce by 0949 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,784.30 per ounce.

In the first four days of July, 15 U.S. states have reported record increases in new cases of COVID-19, causing some to halt plans to ease lockdowns. Cases continued to soar in countries including India, Australia and Mexico.

"Some (riskier) asset classes are showing optimism over the revival of the U.S economy, but with U.S.-China relations and the shape of the recovery, sentiment for gold will be positive," said Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai broker Anand Rathi Shares. -Reuters















