Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil up on tighter supply, expectations for positive data

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

LONDON, July 6: Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by tighter supplies and a string of data expected to show economic recovery across the globe and despite a spike in coronavirus cases in the United States and other countries.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up 73 cents, or 1.7%, to $43.53 per barrel by 0808 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was up 28 cents, or 0.7%, at $40.93.
"The market appears to be shrugging off the surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States," ING said, adding that data for several cities in affected states did not show a significant reduction in road traffic week on week.
Market sentiment was also positive as investors expected a string of improving economic data.
In China, the economy is recovering while its capital markets are attracting money, setting the scene for a healthy bull market, the official China Securities Journal said in an editorial on Monday.
Traders were also keeping an eye on U.S. non-manufacturing activity, German industrial orders for May, and retail sales for the eurozone, all due on Monday and all expected to be positive.
The implied volatility for Brent crude LCOATMIV has dropped to its lowest level since prices started collapsing in March as markets remain focused on tightening supplies as production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) fell to its lowest in decades.
OPEC and other producers including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, have agreed to lower output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for a third month in July.
"While risks on the demand side are weighing on prices, the good discipline with OPEC+ is lending support," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.
Saudi Arabian oil producer Aramco raised August official selling prices (OSPs) for its Arab light crude.
U.S. production, the world's largest, is also falling. The number of operating U.S. oil and natural gas rigs fell for a ninth week, although the reductions have slowed as higher oil prices prompt some producers to start drilling again.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asia's equity valuations hit 10-1/2-year high in June
Faridpur chamber condemns ‘fake news’ against its president
Marma youth gets Tk 10 lakh buying Walton fridge
Gold steadies as virus fears offset equity rally
China halts imports from two more Brazil meat plants amid Covid-19 concerns
Oil up on tighter supply, expectations for positive data
FBCCI donates ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation
Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65bn all-stock deal


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft