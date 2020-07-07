Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
FBCCI donates ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has donated an ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation, a voluntary organisation, to help impoverished patients in the country amidst the corona situation and to safeguard last rites.
The FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim today handed over the ambulance to the founder of Al-Rashid Foundation M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, also president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB).
At the event, the FBCCI president said, "At such a difficult time of the country, it is our tiniest endeavor to collectively stand by the people by cooperating with the humanitarian efforts taken up by Al-Rashid Foundation. We need a concerted effort to deal with Corona. We thank the voluntary Al-Rashid Foundation for standing by the people during this emergency. We are honoured to be with the foundation."
The foundation chairman Shahadat said, "Our volunteers are ready at all moments to provide emergency services and complete last rites. We sincerely thank the FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim for coming forward in this humanitarian service on behalf of the top Bangladesh businessmen's organisation. We wish other organizations and individuals would follow the FBCCI in serving humanity so that we can stand by the helpless community."
The Al Rashid Foundation, a voluntary organization, is working to make the funeral of the deceased public for the public in the Covid-19 situation. There are 30 volunteer men and 3 women for the organization who have stood by the people by risking their lives out of human responsibility without any expectation of exchange or receipt.
So far this voluntary foundation has completed the burial of about 300 dead. The government has approved four voluntary organizations to bury the dead in Corona, and the Rashid Foundation is one of these. The organization is working with various hospitals in the capital.
Al Rashid Foundation provides free services in the capital.
FBCCI vice-president Nizamuddin Rajesh, director Sujib Ranjan Das and leaders of both the organizations were present at the occasion.    -BSS


