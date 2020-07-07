Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home Business

Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65bn all-stock deal

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

July 6: Ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc has agreed on a deal to buy food-delivery app Postmates Inc in a $2.65 billion all-stock agreement, Bloomberg News reported late Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal has been approved by Uber's board and could be announced as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reported, adding that Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Uber's food delivery business, Uber Eats, is expected to continue to run the combined delivery business.
Uber and Postmates did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Last week, Reuters reported that Postmates had revived plans for an initial public offering following dealmaking in the US online food delivery service sector that sparked acquisition interest in the company.
Postmates was last valued at $2.4 billion, when it raised $225 million in a private fundraising round last September.
Founded in 2011, San Francisco-based Postmates accounted for 8% of the US meal delivery market in May, according to analytics firm Second Measure.
Uber had plans to also acquire Grubhub Inc through its Uber Eats business, but walked away from the deal as Just Eat Takeaway.com NV eventually reached a $7.3 billion agreement last month to buy the US online food delivery company.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asia's equity valuations hit 10-1/2-year high in June
Faridpur chamber condemns ‘fake news’ against its president
Marma youth gets Tk 10 lakh buying Walton fridge
Gold steadies as virus fears offset equity rally
China halts imports from two more Brazil meat plants amid Covid-19 concerns
Oil up on tighter supply, expectations for positive data
FBCCI donates ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation
Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65bn all-stock deal


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft