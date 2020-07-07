Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home Business

West Zone Railway earns record revenue in June

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

RAJSHAHI, July 6: The West Zone of Bangladesh Railway has earned record revenue worth Taka 11.5 crore through transporting goods in June alone despite the handicaps created by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"In a single month, this is our highest revenue earning," said Mihir Kanti Guha, General Manager of the zone, adding that the success came mainly from carrying  imported goods.
In June 103 cargo trains with other imported goods arrived in the country through the existing border stations like Rohanpur, Darshana, Benapol and Birol from India breaking the highest record of 93 cargo trains in 2017.
The trains each consisting of 42 wagons transported consumer goods like onion, garlic, maize and cement. Mihir Kanti said carrying goods by trains has increased to a great extent at present due to a fall in export and import through roads amid Covid-19.
Similar situation has also been going on since the beginning of July adding to good revenue earnings. The West Zone has also launched the venture of transporting mangoes to the capital Dhaka for the first time on the Chapainawabgonj-Dhaka railway route via Rajshahi from early last month.
Since its initial day, the amount of mango transportation and revenue earning is gradually increasing as the service receivers are getting better, quality and smooth services despite the adverse impact of the pandemic.
The 'Mango Special Train' started gaining popularity from mango growers and traders boosting revenue earning. The cargo train is carrying a maximum 225 tonnes of mangoes in six wagons every day.
Farmers and traders can transport goods at their will. It costs Tk 1.17 to carry a kilogram of mango to Dhaka from Rajshahi. It is Tk 1.30 from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka. Mangoes are loaded at railway stations like Chapainawabgonj, Amnura Bypass, Kakanhat, Rajshahi, Sardaha Road, Arani and Abdulpur for transporting to the capital Dhaka daily.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asia's equity valuations hit 10-1/2-year high in June
Faridpur chamber condemns ‘fake news’ against its president
Marma youth gets Tk 10 lakh buying Walton fridge
Gold steadies as virus fears offset equity rally
China halts imports from two more Brazil meat plants amid Covid-19 concerns
Oil up on tighter supply, expectations for positive data
FBCCI donates ambulance to Al-Rashid Foundation
Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65bn all-stock deal


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft