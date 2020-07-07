West Zone Railway earns record revenue in June





"In a single month, this is our highest revenue earning," said Mihir Kanti Guha, General Manager of the zone, adding that the success came mainly from carrying imported goods.

In June 103 cargo trains with other imported goods arrived in the country through the existing border stations like Rohanpur, Darshana, Benapol and Birol from India breaking the highest record of 93 cargo trains in 2017.

The trains each consisting of 42 wagons transported consumer goods like onion, garlic, maize and cement. Mihir Kanti said carrying goods by trains has increased to a great extent at present due to a fall in export and import through roads amid Covid-19.

Similar situation has also been going on since the beginning of July adding to good revenue earnings. The West Zone has also launched the venture of transporting mangoes to the capital Dhaka for the first time on the Chapainawabgonj-Dhaka railway route via Rajshahi from early last month.

Since its initial day, the amount of mango transportation and revenue earning is gradually increasing as the service receivers are getting better, quality and smooth services despite the adverse impact of the pandemic.

The 'Mango Special Train' started gaining popularity from mango growers and traders boosting revenue earning. The cargo train is carrying a maximum 225 tonnes of mangoes in six wagons every day.

Farmers and traders can transport goods at their will. It costs Tk 1.17 to carry a kilogram of mango to Dhaka from Rajshahi. It is Tk 1.30 from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka. Mangoes are loaded at railway stations like Chapainawabgonj, Amnura Bypass, Kakanhat, Rajshahi, Sardaha Road, Arani and Abdulpur for transporting to the capital Dhaka daily. -BSS



















