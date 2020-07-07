Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020
Business

C-19 speeds up digital transition of global trade

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

BEIJING, July 5: Despite bringing some challenges, the Covid-19 pandemic has created several opportunities for foreign trade companies to go digital.
Diane Wang, CEO of DHgate.com, a cross-border e-commerce site, made this remarks in an interview.
Besides the severe adverse impacts on international logistics and liquidity pressure to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the pandemic accelerated the pace at which firms are becoming more digital-savvy, Wang added.
"The digital divide has become more pronounced and wider than ever amid the crisis," said Wang adding that those are more prepared in terms of digitalization have shown more flexibility and resilience.
The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a huge blow to global trade.
According to Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the country's exports dropped 11.4 per cent year on year in Yuan terms in the first quarter, as weak domestic production and sluggish external demand dampened activities.
Cross-border e-commerce, as a new business form, has seen rapid growth in recent years, with total retail exports via the channel jumping 60 per cent year on year in 2019, data showed from the Ministry.
The country has rolled out a series of measures to encourage innovation in foreign trade to keep it stable.    -Xinhua


