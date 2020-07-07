Stocks rebound on both bourses





The stock market regulator has asked 61 directors of 22 listed companies to ensure a minimum 2 percent shares in their own companies within 45 days to continue their directorship.

To this end, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) sent a letter to all the companies on July 2, asking them to comply with the mandatory shareholding rules by each director other than the independent one which created some buying pressure.

The broader DSEX of DSE closed the day with 13.13 points up at 3,994.65. The blue-chip DS30 and the Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 6.60 points up at 1,342.72 and with 0.92 points up at 921.96 respectively.

At the DSE, out of the day's 301 securities, prices of 57 securities closed higher against 27 losing issues while 217 remained unchanged. Turnover increased to Taka 150.06 crore from Sunday's Taka 73.41 crore on the DSE and the daily trade volume also increased to 4.77 crore shares from Sunday's 3.08 crore shares.

The top five gainers were Pubali Bank, Paramount, PURABIGEN, FUWANG Food and BNICL while the top five losers were BXSYNTH, Tallu Spinning, Asia Pacific Insurance, Family Tex and Apolo Ispat.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover list followed by Square Pharma, IBP, BSCCL and Wata Chemical.

In the port city, CSE also closed higher with its major CASPI 32.80 points up at 11,338.54. A total of 119 issues were traded at the CSE. Of those, 36 closed higher and 16 closed lower while 67 remained unchanged.

A total of 23.50 lakh shares and mutual fund issues changed hands for Taka 89.17 crore. -BSS



















