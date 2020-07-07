Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020
BSEC Okays launching Tk8b perpetual bonds by two banks

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved move by two private banks to launch Tk8 billion perpetual bonds through capital market. .
The regulatory body at a meeting chaired by its chairman Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam gave consent to Mutual Trusr Bank Ltd and One Bank Ltd to raise the funds by issuing the bonds.
The commission also decided that all perpetual bonds for banks will be listed on the main platform of the stock exchanges.  Stock market regulator took the decisions at a commission meeting on Sunday.
Of the approved bonds, Tk4 billion is for One Bank and the remaining Tk4 billion for Mutual Trust Bank.
The bonds are non-convertible BASEL 111compliant. The purpose behind the issuance of the bond is to strengthen the capital base of the companies. Per unit price of the bond is Tk1 million.
The units will be sold to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, corporate bodies, asset management companies, mutual funds, and high net worth individuals, "other than existing" shareholders of the company through private placements in cash consideration.
At the meeting, the commission decided that all perpetual bonds for banks will be listed and tradable securities in the main stock exchanges. The BSEC will create the necessary rules for listing of the bonds on the main platform of the stock exchanges.
A perpetual bond also known as a perp, is a bond with no maturity date. Therefore, it may be treated as equity, not as debt. Issuers pay coupons on perpetual bonds forever, and they do not have to redeem the principal.
As per BASEL III the banks are bound to raise their capital to Tk4 billion but due to different problems till today many banks are yet to create such amounts. If the BSEC approves more such bonds, it will help the banks and others to raise their capital as per equity arrangements.


