300 Covid-19 patients get food aid in Rajshahi city





Each of the beneficiary families were given a food package containing 30 kilograms of rice, five kilograms of flour, two kilograms of pulse, five kilograms of potatoes, two kilograms of sugar, two kilograms of onion, three liters of edible oil, one kilogram of salt, 500 grams of suji, ginger and garlic each, 200 grams of tea and two soaps at their respective doorsteps.

As part of its continuous efforts of providing humanitarian assistance to the hard-hit families, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has extended the foodstuffs support to the infected patients in all 30 wards through the respective ward councilors till Sunday last.

Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton opened the distribution programme through handing over food packages for 32 of the targeted families at his city bhaban office on June 28 last.

All of the hardest hit patient families will get the food support at their respective doorsteps in phases.















