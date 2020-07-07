Tk 31,700 fined in Khulna for violating C-19 guidelines





Executive Magistrates Md. Tahmidul Islam, Debashish Basak and S M Russel Islam Noor of Khulna district administration conducted special mobile courts and fined the shops mostly saloons, departmental and cosmetics stores and other business outlets in last 24-hour till Monday.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner and also District Magistrate Mohammad Helal Hossain, the special mobile courts conducted the drives in different areas including Aichgati Union of Rupsha Upazila of Khulna and Wards No- 17 and 24 of Khulna Metropolitan City declared as Red Zone areas.

The courts filed nine cases against the shops for not abiding by the hygiene rules. -BSS















