Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:32 AM
latest
Home News

Tk 31,700 fined in Khulna for violating C-19 guidelines

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

KHULNA, July 6: Mobile courts here fined around Taka 31,700 and filed nine cases against different shops and business outlets for flouting coronavirus health safety guidelines conducting drives in different areas including wards 17 and 24 of Khulna metropolis, declared as red zone.
Executive Magistrates Md. Tahmidul Islam, Debashish Basak and S M Russel Islam Noor of Khulna district administration conducted special mobile courts and fined the shops mostly saloons, departmental and cosmetics stores and other business outlets in last 24-hour till Monday.
Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner and also District Magistrate Mohammad Helal Hossain, the special mobile courts conducted the drives in different areas including Aichgati Union of Rupsha Upazila of Khulna and Wards No- 17 and 24 of Khulna Metropolitan City declared as Red Zone areas.
The courts filed nine cases against the shops for not abiding by the hygiene rules.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rains lift Dhaka’s air quality
China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case
300 Covid-19 patients get food aid in Rajshahi city
17.19 lakh tonnes of Aman production target for Rangpur region
Tk 31,700 fined in Khulna for violating C-19 guidelines
India scientists alarmed over ‘unrealistic’ Covid vaccine deadline
Covid-19 cases climb to 3,354 in Rangpur div
Proper medical waste management during pandemic stressed


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft