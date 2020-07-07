Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020
Home Back Page

Sahara Khatun flies to Bangkok

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) presidium member and former home minister Advocate Sahara Khatun has left Dhaka for Thailand for better treatment.
An air ambulance carrying her departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1.15 pm.
Advocate Anisur Rahman, personal secretary to the Awami League leader, accompanied her.  The 77-year-old lawmaker from Dhaka 18 constituency was released from United Hospital in the capital at around 11:20am on the day.
She was admitted to the hospital with fever, allergy and other old-age complications on June 2. On June 19, the senior AL leader was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital as her condition deteriorated.
Her nephew Majibur Rahman said she is likely to be admitted to the Bumrungrad International Hospital in Thailand.


