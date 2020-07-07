Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Two ‘muggers’ killed in Kuril ‘gunfight’

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Staff Correspondent

Two alleged muggers were killed in a "shootout" with detectives in Dhaka's Kuril Biswa Road area on Sunday night.
The dead were identified as Nannu, who used to drive a yellow taxicab in the past, and Mosharraf.. Police seized some weapons while arresting two others in the incident.
The confrontation took place under the Kuril Biswa Road flyover on Sunday night, said Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the detective branch.
The police stated that they had a number of cases filed against them, while Nannu spent six years behind bars over the killing of a taxicab passenger.
The police took position near the Khilkhet flyover and spotted an autorickshaw speeding over the flyover, ignoring the red signal, Moshiur told bdnews24.com. Upon hearing this, the patrol police set up a checkpoint at the other end of the flyover.
"The other group of police from the detective branch began chasing the autorickshaw from Shewra bus stand," Moshiur said.
He added that two of them jumped off and fired shots at the police causing them to retaliate and later found the two bodies.
The two were immediately rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where a doctor pronounced them dead.
The others in the autorickshaw--Shafiqul Islam and Siddique--were detained while a gun, a magazine, two bullets, a machete, a knife, a box of ointment, a curled-up towel and two mobile handsets were also seized.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Earth’s magnetic field changes 10 times faster than previously thought
Covid-19 may not have originated in China: Oxford University expert
Sahara Khatun flies to Bangkok
Two ‘muggers’ killed in Kuril ‘gunfight’
India third worst-hit country with 700,000 cases
Probe into allegations against hospitals: HC
ICT Division implements 88.29pc ADP
CID starts probe into allegation against MP Shahid


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft