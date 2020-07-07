Probe into allegations against hospitals: HC





The court asked the health secretary to submit the inquiry report to it by July 21.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim came up with the order after hearing on five separate writ petitions.

The government has also been directed to fix the retail and refilling prices of oxygen cylinders in 10 working days.

At the same time, the court has given three more directives on ensuring medical services to patients.

The directives are:

- To take necessary steps so that the patients' - suffering from serious diseases like cancer and kidney problems - test reports are provided within 36 to 48 hours and their treatments are ensured at the hospitals concerned.

- To file complaints with the Anti-Corruption Commission if the ICUs of private hospitals collect unexpected bills

-To take necessary steps so that patients, who are denied treatments, can lodge complaints with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS via email.

Barrister Aneek R Haque, Barrister Mahfuzur Rahman Milon and lawyer Yeadia Zaman, lawyer Jamiul Hoque Faisal and Barrister AKM Ehsanur Rahman appeared for the writ petitioners while Attorney General Mahbubey Alarm represented the state.

Lawyer Jamiul Hoque Faisal, one of the writ petitioner, told that he had found more than 20 allegations published in different newspapers against some government and private hospitals of denying treatment to the Covid-19 and non Covid-19 patients during the pandemic and submitted a statement containing the reported allegations to the HC.

On June 30, the DGHS submitted a compliance report to the HC according to its earlier order, saying if any allegation of denying treatment to patients against any public or private hospital is received, stern action will be taken against the hospital authorities.

It is monitoring whether any hospital refuses to treat patients infected with Covid-19 or not, the DGHS said in the report.

On June 15, the HC issued several directives and observed that hospitals could not deny treatment to any potential patient, infected with Covid-19 or not, denial of treatment would be a criminal offence.

The court also directed authorities to initiate legal action against individuals responsible in hospitals, if people denied treatment should die.

The court ordered the government to ensure that the directives of the health ministry to ensure treatment at all public and private hospitals are being followed.

The court also ordered the DGHS to form a cell to monitor private hospitals and to inform people, through the daily Covid-19 briefing, on the situation of ICUs in hospitals.

















