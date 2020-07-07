Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020
Home Back Page

ICT Division implements 88.29pc ADP

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) division has implemented 88.29 percent of annual development progammes (ADP) in the fiscal year of 2019-20.
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak shared this information about the official progress at the first project analysis meeting of the new fiscal with secretaries and project directors at online platform on Sunday.
Awami League-led government proposed Tk 19.3 billion for ICT division for FY 19-20 as part of its move to digitized governance system which was revised at Tk 11.92 billion later.
There were significant activities of the last fiscal year including introduction of start-up fund worth of Tk 1 billion for development of domestic tech-enabled enterprises to create jobs and self-employment of the unemployed youth, according to the meeting source.
Besides, developments of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation centres across the country provides skill development trainings to youths.
Development of Primary Education project helps teachers to improving learning method through technology while ICT Training and Resource Centers have expanded to upazilla level.
There are different initiatives have been taken to bring all the courts in Bangladesh under a technology-based network through electronic judicial system in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
In the new fiscal year of 2020-21, government has allocated Tk 14.14 billion to ADP for 25 projects under the ICT Division.
During the meeting, State Minister Palak also focused on calendar based implementation of different project under ICT Division sharing learning from FY 2019-20.
Chief of different agencies under ICT Division and project directors connected over the online meeting and shared progress report to the state minister.
Among others, Senior Secretary Zeaul Alam, Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum, Bangladesh Computer Council Executive Director Parthapratim Deb and Department of ICT Director General ABM Arshad Hossain connected over the meeting.










