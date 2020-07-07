Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:31 AM
latest
Home Back Page

CID starts probe into allegation against MP Shahid

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

CID starts probe into allegation against MP Shahid

CID starts probe into allegation against MP Shahid

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the allegations against Laxmipur-2 lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul, has denied informing about the issue right now.
The agency, at a press conference on Monday, urged the journalists to have patience to know about the matter.
CID Chief Additional Inspector General Mahbubur Rahman arranged the press conference which discussed mainly on human trafficking.
Replying to questions about the investigation into the allegation against MP Shahid, CID's Deputy Inspector General (Organized Crime Unit) Imtiaz Ahmed said, "We'll inform with evidence. Have patience."
The CID said three masterminds behind the killing of 26 Bangladeshis in Libya have been identified. Inquiry regarding their assets is being conducted. But, the CID does not want to disclose the names now for the sake of investigation.
Mahbubur Rahman said CID is bringing dynamism in the investigation process.
The CID used to depend on oral confession in 60-70 per cent cases, but now, we're trying to depend on forensic evidence in 60-70 per cent cases," he said.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kuwait arrested the lawmaker on an allegation of his involvement in human trafficking on June 7.
Following the arrest, the Kuwaiti government froze Shahid's bank account.  He holds about five million Kuwaiti dinars, or Tk 1.38 billion in those accounts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Earth’s magnetic field changes 10 times faster than previously thought
Covid-19 may not have originated in China: Oxford University expert
Sahara Khatun flies to Bangkok
Two ‘muggers’ killed in Kuril ‘gunfight’
India third worst-hit country with 700,000 cases
Probe into allegations against hospitals: HC
ICT Division implements 88.29pc ADP
CID starts probe into allegation against MP Shahid


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft