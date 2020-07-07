

CID starts probe into allegation against MP Shahid

The agency, at a press conference on Monday, urged the journalists to have patience to know about the matter.

CID Chief Additional Inspector General Mahbubur Rahman arranged the press conference which discussed mainly on human trafficking.

Replying to questions about the investigation into the allegation against MP Shahid, CID's Deputy Inspector General (Organized Crime Unit) Imtiaz Ahmed said, "We'll inform with evidence. Have patience."

The CID said three masterminds behind the killing of 26 Bangladeshis in Libya have been identified. Inquiry regarding their assets is being conducted. But, the CID does not want to disclose the names now for the sake of investigation.

Mahbubur Rahman said CID is bringing dynamism in the investigation process.

The CID used to depend on oral confession in 60-70 per cent cases, but now, we're trying to depend on forensic evidence in 60-70 per cent cases," he said.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kuwait arrested the lawmaker on an allegation of his involvement in human trafficking on June 7.

Following the arrest, the Kuwaiti government froze Shahid's bank account. He holds about five million Kuwaiti dinars, or Tk 1.38 billion in those accounts.















