'We will be waiting for them': Mourinho bites back at Arsenal jibe

"I don't like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did by themselves. I don't believe it was Arteta that posted, I don't believe it was (Granit) Xhaka or another captain that did it. -AFP LONDON, JULY 6: Jose Mourinho hit back at Arsenal's ridicule of Tottenham's defeat at Sheffield United on social media, saying "you only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble".Spurs' 3-1 loss at Bramall Lane on Thursday came days after Arsenal had beaten Sheffield United 2-1 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.The Gunners poked fun at their north London rivals on Facebook when they posted highlights of that win with the caption: "It's not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane."The two sides meet in a north London derby behind closed doors on Sunday, July 12, and Mourinho is hoping to take revenge on the field."I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn't enjoy the problems of others. You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble," said Mourinho."In the end it says more about them. They don't have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table."I don't like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did by themselves. I don't believe it was Arteta that posted, I don't believe it was (Granit) Xhaka or another captain that did it. -AFP