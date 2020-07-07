Leicester loyalty 'cements Vardy legacy', says Rodgers

LONDON, JULY 6: Brendan Rodgers says Jamie Vardy's decision to stay at Leicester has cemented his legacy at the King Power Stadium after the striker joined the Premier League's "100 club".

The striker turned down the chance to join Arsenal in 2016, just weeks after spearheading the Foxes' Premier League title success.

Other members of that Leicester team including N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater made big-money moves.

On Saturday Vardy, 33, scored his 100th Premier League goal, 206 games after becoming the first £1 million ($1.25 million) signing from a non-league club (Fleetwood Town) when he joined Leicester in 2012. -AFP









