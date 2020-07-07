Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:30 AM
latest
Home Sports

Leicester loyalty 'cements Vardy legacy', says Rodgers

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

LONDON, JULY 6: Brendan Rodgers says Jamie Vardy's decision to stay at Leicester has cemented his legacy at the King Power Stadium after the striker joined the Premier League's "100 club".
The striker turned down the chance to join Arsenal in 2016, just weeks after spearheading the Foxes' Premier League title success.
Other members of that Leicester team including N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater made big-money moves.
On Saturday Vardy, 33, scored his 100th Premier League goal, 206 games after becoming the first £1 million ($1.25 million) signing from a non-league club (Fleetwood Town) when he joined Leicester in 2012.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'We will be waiting for them': Mourinho bites back at Arsenal jibe
Man City suffer deja vu defeat
Leicester loyalty 'cements Vardy legacy', says Rodgers
Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly
Barca keep title hopes alive
Inter title hopes all but over after 'gifting' Bologna surprise win
Sanga's integrity undoubtable
Postponement of SAFF gives us enough time to prepare: Rana


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft