Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly





After a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Manchester City in their first match as Premier League champions on Thursday, Klopp's men again failed to hit the heights that made them runaway leaders before a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Mane's sweet strike off the underside of the bar and Jones's deflected effort kept up a run of 24 consecutive league wins at Anfield for the Reds and left Villa still languishing in the bottom three.

"We are where we are because we win difficult games," said Klopp.

"Today Aston Villa was fighting with all they had and it makes life uncomfortable. It was not a brilliant performance but it was a good performance that gets us three points."

Klopp has insisted he will not dish out appearances "like Christmas presents" in the final month of the campaign as his side eye a record points tally in English top-flight history.

Liverpool moved onto 89 points with a further 15 still up for grabs to beat City's record of 100 from two seasons ago.

In front of an empty Anfield, the hosts struggled to summon their best with the big prize already won and just re-writing the record books to play for.

Villa, by contrast, are still desperate for points in their battle to beat the drop and Dean Smith's men were left to rue not taking their chances on the counter-attack early in the second half as their winless streak stretched to 10 games.

"I don't want to be a valiant loser because we are running out of games," said Smith.

"To out-shoot Liverpool at home at Anfield, in terms of efforts on goal is excellent, but need to take our opportunities. We never found the quality in the final third they did."

Pepe Reina was recalled in the Villa goal on his return to Anfield where he spent nine years as a Liverpool player, but the Spaniard barely had a save of note to make before half-time as Liverpool struggled to break Villa down. -AFP

















