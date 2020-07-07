Video
Postponement of SAFF gives us enough time to prepare: Rana

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

National football team goalkeeper Ashraful Islam Rana said the postponement of SAFF Championship gave them enough time to prepare so that they could get a good result in the prestigious tournament.
"SAFF Championship postponed until 2021 due to the Covid-19. SAFF is one of the biggest competitions for our country. We have a big chance this time, because it is scheduled to be held at our home. But right now we don't have enough time for preparation. I hope the postponement gives us enough time to prepare, so that we could get a good result," Rana said through a video message today.
Earlier on June 29 in a SAFF committee's virtual meeting, the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship, which was scheduled to arrange in September in Dhaka on occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been postponed to next year due to coronavirus pandemic.
In the meeting the general secretaries of all seven member associations [Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan] sat to discuss regarding the calendar of this year's SAFF and they all through the consensus took the decision to postponed this year's SAFF Championship to 2021. -BSS


