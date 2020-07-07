Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:30 AM
latest
Home Sports

Ganguly credits fitness for India's fast bowling rise

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Ganguly credits fitness for India's fast bowling rise

Ganguly credits fitness for India's fast bowling rise

NEW DELHI, JULY 6: India's cricket chief Sourav Ganguly says improved fitness standards and a change in culture have led to the country developing one of the world's best pace attacks.
Spearheads Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are part of a battery of five formidable quick bowlers that have helped change India's traditional reliance on spin bowling.
"You know culture has changed in India that we can be good fast bowlers," Ganguly said in a chat hosted on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Twitter feed.
"Fitness regimes, fitness standards not only just among fast bowlers but also among the batters, that has changed enormously.
"That has made everyone understand and believe that we are fit, we are strong and we can also bowl fast like the others did."
The West Indies dominated world cricket in the 1970s and 1980s led by a fearsome pace attack that included all-time greats such as Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner.
Recently Indian quicks have risen to the top in world cricket with Shami, Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a deadly arsenal.
"The West Indies in my generation were naturally strong," the former India captain said.
"We Indians were never such naturally strong... but we worked hard to get strong. But I think it is the change in culture as well that is very important."
Shami last month claimed that the current Indian pace attack may be the best in Test history.
"You and everyone else in the world will agree to this -- that no team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package," said Shami.
"Not just now, in the history of cricket, this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world."
Shami took 13 wickets during India's 3-0 home Test sweep over South Africa last year, while Bumrah has claimed 68 scalps in 14 Tests since his debut.    - AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'We will be waiting for them': Mourinho bites back at Arsenal jibe
Man City suffer deja vu defeat
Leicester loyalty 'cements Vardy legacy', says Rodgers
Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly
Barca keep title hopes alive
Inter title hopes all but over after 'gifting' Bologna surprise win
Sanga's integrity undoubtable
Postponement of SAFF gives us enough time to prepare: Rana


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft