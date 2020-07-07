

Mushfiqur visits SBNCS after four months

The wicket-keeper batsman however came here, maintaining all health rules, said a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official.

But he didn't come here for practice purpose as the BCB is yet to resume the cricketing activities, which stopped in the mid-March following the outbreak of COVID-19, a deadly virus that created mayhem around the world, including Bangladesh.

Mushfiqur posted a photo in his facebook, which showed he stood in the middle of the Sher-e-Bangla ground wearing face mask and hand gloves.

He wrote that he is missing the venue and waiting for the resumption of the cricket.

"Assalamualaikum all. Missing this wonderful venue. Only Almighty knows when we can restart our practice," he wrote in his facebook page.

Mushfiqur earlier requested the BCB to allow him training at the Mirpur ground, which was finally rejected, given the alarming rise of coronavirus. But the BCB has recently revealed that they are keen to resume the cricket as early as possible.

To be more precise, the board is planning to restart cricketing activities till in July and hence they kept all the venues of the country ready.

As part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s continuing efforts at facilitating its exit strategy following the disruption to programmes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, major international and first class venues such as the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet and others have been undergoing constant maintenance, the BCB said in a press release some days agp.

Over 100 groundsmen and venue personnel have remained active with pitch, outfield and facilities maintenance at the stadiums which is an ongoing process. Regular work include watering, trimming and cutting of grass, administering fertilisers and insecticides, top dressing, planting of Bermuda grass, removal of weed, rolling and sand filling. In addition, checking and servicing of ground equipment and machinery is mandatory at all stadiums. Technicians for power supply and water substations are also on duty.

The venues are following hygiene and safety standards as per the COVID-19 guideline of the BCB. Staff and workers have been instructed to maintain the sanitisation protocol. Despite the challenges of ensuring adequate workforce during the time of the coronavirus, sufficient number of cleaners have been assigned at the BCB facilities. -BSS















