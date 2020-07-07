Lightning kills 147 in Bihar

PATNA, July 6: Lightning strikes killed 147 people in the north Indian state of Bihar over the last 10 days, officials said on Sunday, warning of more extreme weather conditions to come, driven by climate change.

Around 215 people -- farmers, rural labourers and cattle graziers -- have now died from strikes in the country's poorest state since late March, authorities said.

Twenty-five people died on Saturday, he said.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more lightning in the next 48 hours.

Lightning strikes during the annual monsoon that runs from June to September are fairly common in India. -AFP