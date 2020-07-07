Israel launches spy satellite





Israel has been building up its surveillance capabilities to monitor enemies such as Iran, whose nuclear program it sees as a major threat.

The satellite, called Ofek 16, was shot into space early Monday morning from a site in central Israel by a locally-developed Shavit rocket, which was used to launch previous Ofek satellites.

The Defense Ministry called Ofek 16 "an electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities."

The first images will be received in about a week.

State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries [ISRAI.UL] was the main contractor for the project and the satellite's payload was developed by defense firm Elbit Systems. -REUTERS

















