|
Israel launches spy satellite
|
JERUSALEM, July 6: Israel on Monday launched a new spy satellite that it said would provide high-quality surveillance for its military intelligence.
Israel has been building up its surveillance capabilities to monitor enemies such as Iran, whose nuclear program it sees as a major threat.
The satellite, called Ofek 16, was shot into space early Monday morning from a site in central Israel by a locally-developed Shavit rocket, which was used to launch previous Ofek satellites.
The Defense Ministry called Ofek 16 "an electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities."
The first images will be received in about a week.
State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries [ISRAI.UL] was the main contractor for the project and the satellite's payload was developed by defense firm Elbit Systems. -REUTERS