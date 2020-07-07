Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:29 AM
Israel launches spy satellite

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

JERUSALEM, July 6: Israel on Monday launched a new spy satellite that it said would provide high-quality surveillance for its military intelligence.
Israel has been building up its surveillance capabilities to monitor enemies such as Iran, whose nuclear program it sees as a major threat.
The satellite, called Ofek 16, was shot into space early Monday morning from a site in central Israel by a locally-developed Shavit rocket, which was used to launch previous Ofek satellites.
The Defense Ministry called Ofek 16 "an electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities."
The first images will be received in about a week.
State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries [ISRAI.UL] was the main contractor for the project and the satellite's payload was developed by defense firm Elbit Systems.    -REUTERS


