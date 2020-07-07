Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020
Rain hampers rescue efforts as Japan floods kill 50

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

TOKYO, July 6: Torrential rain hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu on Monday, with at least one more river bursting its banks, as the death toll from three days of floods and mudslides rose to 50, including 14 at an old people's home.
Torrential rain hampered the efforts of tens of thousands of rescue workers in southwestern Japan as they hunted for survivors from deadly floods and landslides, with more downpours forecast.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned the weather front was heading across the country, predicting "heavy rain over a wide area" and urging people to "take action to protect their lives." In the worst-affected region of Kumamoto, bad weather was preventing some rescue efforts, local officials said, with at least 13 people still unaccounted for.
"Because of the heavy rain, we were forced to cancel some emergency flights of helicopters over the disaster zone," local disaster management official Tsubasa Miyamoto said. The floods washed away roads and bridges, cutting off many isolated communities cut off.
A local firefighter in the western region of Kagoshima told AFP they used boats to rescue 11 people, but conditions were making it hard to reach others stranded.  "Calls came from people telling us that they wanted to flee their home but they could not do it on their own," he said.
"Some roads are submerged and you cannot drive through them." In one of the hardest-hit areas, residents wrote out the words "rice, water, SOS" on the ground, while others waved towels and called for rescue and relief goods.




At a nursing home for the elderly, 14 people were feared dead when water from a nearby river inundated the ground floor.    -AFP


