Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates





More than 534,300 dead

The pandemic has killed at least 534,306 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Monday based on official sources.

The United States is the hardest-hit country with 129,947 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 64,867, Britain with 44,220, Italy with 34,861 and Mexico with 30,639 fatalities.

Australia seals off Victoria state

Australian officials say they will effectively seal off the state of Victoria from the rest of the country after it announces a record 127 new cases as the virus spreads through Australia's second city Melbourne.

Meanwhile in the Balkans, Kosovo's government re-imposes nightly curfews in the capital Pristina and three other towns in a bid to curb an increase of coronavirus infections.

Chinese critic detained

Chinese authorities detain a law professor who published essays criticising President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to consolidate power, according to friends of the man.

Xu Zhangrun, a rare outspoken critic of the government in China's heavily censored academia, published an essay in February blaming the culture of deception and censorship fostered by Xi for the spread of the coronavirus in China, where the pandemic started late last year.

The Paris Louvre reopens

The world's most visited museum, the Louvre in Paris, reopens after nearly four months of coronavirus closure, with a restricted number of visitors enjoying a rare chance to view the "Mona Lisa", the "Venus de Milo", and the Louvre's vast antiquities collection. -AFP















