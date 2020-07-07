Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:28 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

US Navy carriers conduct South China Sea drills as Chinese ships watch

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

TOKYO, July 6: Two US Navy aircraft carriers are conducting exercises in the contested South China Sea within sight of Chinese naval vessels spotted near the flotilla, the commander of one of the carriers, the USS Nimitz, told Reuters on Monday.
 "They have seen us and we have seen them," Rear Admiral James Kirk said in a telephone interview from the Nimitz, which has been conducting flight drills in the waterway with the Seventh Fleet carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, that began on the U.S. Independence Day holiday of July 4.
The U.S. Navy has brought carriers together for such shows of force in the region in the past, but this year's drill comes amid heightened tension as the United States criticises China over its novel coronavirus response and accuses it of taking advantage of the pandemic to push territorial claims in the South China Sea and elsewhere.
China's foreign ministry said the United States had deliberately sent its ships to the South China Sea to flex its muscles and accused it of trying to drive a wedge between countries in the region.
The Pentagon, when it announced the dual carrier exercise, said it wanted to "stand up for the right of all nations to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows", describing its 100,000-ton ships and the 90 or so aircraft they each carry as a "symbol of resolve".
About 12,000 sailors are on ships in the combined carrier strike groups.
China's claims nine tenths of in the resource-rich South China Sea, through which some $3 trillion of trade passes a year. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have competing claims. China has built island bases atop atolls in the region but says its intentions are peaceful.
Contacts with Chinese ships had been without incident, Kirk said.
"We have the expectation that we will always have interactions that are professional and safe," he said. "We are operating in some pretty congested waters, lots of maritime traffic of all sorts."     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning kills 147 in Bihar
Iran’s underground missile cities
Israel launches spy satellite
Hong Kong court denies bail to first person charged under new law
India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing Covid-19 risks
Nepal’s ruling party meet to decide PM Oli’s future deferred again
Lawmakers’ move to summon Rouhani may lead to impeachment
Rain hampers rescue efforts as Japan floods kill 50


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft