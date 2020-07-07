Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:28 AM
Home Countryside

Businesses, people fined in four dists

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts fined different business establishments and people Tk 42,900 for violating health guidelines in four districts- Khulna, Moulvibazar, Kurigram and Bagerhat, recently.
KHULNA: Separate mobile courts here fined different shops and business outlets Tk about 31,700 in the district in last 24 hours till Monday morning for flouting health guidelines.
Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain, the mobile courts led by Executive Magistrates Md Tahmidul Islam, Debashish Basak and SM Russel Islam Noor conducted the drives in different Red Zone areas including Aichgati Union of Rupsha Upazila and Wards No. 17 and 24 in the city, and fined the shops.
The mobile courts also filed 16 cases against the shops for not abiding by the hygiene rules and violating government orders related to timeframe of remaining open of shops including unnecessary movement without wearing masks, violation of public order and noncompliance of social distancing.
Khulna Metropolitan Police, members of Ansar and other law enforcement agencies assisted the mobile courts.
The drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district, said Additional District Magistrate Mohammad Yusuf Ali.
MOULVIBAZAR: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) fined four business establishments including a hotel and three pharmacies in the district town on Sunday for selling masks at high prices and serving food in dirty atmosphere.
A team led by Moulvibazar DNCRP Assistant Director Md Al-Amin conducted a drive in the town and fined Afzal Hotel at Sherpur Bazar Tk 500 for selling food in unhealthy environment while Rahman Medical Hall Tk 3,000, Royal Pharmacy Tk 1,000 and Masud Medical Hall Tk 4,000 for not putting price stickers on products and selling masks high prices.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A mobile court here on Thursday afternoon fined a microbus driver for violating health guidelines in Ulipur Upazila of the district.
The fined person is Mehedi Hasan, hailed from Patgram area in Lalmonirhat.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Sohel Sultan Zulkarnain Kabir fined Mehedi Tk 1,000 for carrying passengers in his vehicle without maintaining social distance.




AC Land Sohel Sultan Zulkarnain Kabir confirmed the incident.  
BAGERHAT: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined three traders Tk 1,700 for violating health guidelines in Chitalmari Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Maruful Alam fined the traders in Sadar Bazaar area of the upazila at noon.
UNO Md Maruful Alam confirmed the incident.



