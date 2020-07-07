Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:28 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Rain brings blessings for Aman farmers at Tanore

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Our Correspondent

Rain brings blessings for Aman farmers at Tanore

Rain brings blessings for Aman farmers at Tanore

RAJSHAHI, July 6: Farmers in Tanore Upazila of the district are spending busy time for planting Aman saplings as it is raining at the beginning of the season.
The continuous rains for the last few weeks have brought blessings to Aman farmers here.
Although the month of Ashar-Shravan is a suitable time for planting Aman saplings, due to the early rains, the farmers have been busy in planting since the first week of the month of Ashar.  
Farmers said saplings planting work will be completed within the first week of next month.
Ashraful Islam, a farmer of Gollapara Village in the upazila, said, "This time I am preparing to plant Aman paddy in six bighas of land."
"Cultivation of Aman paddy with irrigation does not bring much profit. At this time we have to look at the rain to plant paddy. This time it was raining at the beginning of Ashar and land did not have to be irrigated," he added.
Noor Mohammad, a paddy researcher from the same area, said, "It is raining every day now and we are planting paddy with a lot of effort."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamimul Islam said 23,580 hectares of land at Tanore will be brought under Aman cultivation as per the target.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Businesses, people fined in four dists
Rain brings blessings for Aman farmers at Tanore
Youth held for violating schoolgirl
Corrugated tin, cheque distributed in Laxmipur
Covid-19: 12 die in four districts
Rescued Haluaghat newborn dies
Laxmipur DC Anjan Chandra Pal distributing corrugated tin sheets
67 more contract corona in two dists


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft