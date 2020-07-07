

Rain brings blessings for Aman farmers at Tanore

The continuous rains for the last few weeks have brought blessings to Aman farmers here.

Although the month of Ashar-Shravan is a suitable time for planting Aman saplings, due to the early rains, the farmers have been busy in planting since the first week of the month of Ashar.

Farmers said saplings planting work will be completed within the first week of next month.

Ashraful Islam, a farmer of Gollapara Village in the upazila, said, "This time I am preparing to plant Aman paddy in six bighas of land."

"Cultivation of Aman paddy with irrigation does not bring much profit. At this time we have to look at the rain to plant paddy. This time it was raining at the beginning of Ashar and land did not have to be irrigated," he added.

Noor Mohammad, a paddy researcher from the same area, said, "It is raining every day now and we are planting paddy with a lot of effort."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamimul Islam said 23,580 hectares of land at Tanore will be brought under Aman cultivation as per the target.















