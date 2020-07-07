Youth held for violating schoolgirl





The arrested person is Abdur Rahim Robin, 20, a resident of Baripukurpar area under Sundalpur Union in the upazila.

According to the case statement, Robin intruded the house of the victim, a tenth grader, on June 29 as there was no one in the house, and violated her.

Robin fled the scene as a neighbouring woman rushed there sensing the matter.

Later, the victim's mother lodged a case with Kabirhat Police Station (PS) at night.









The PS Inspector Fazlul Quader Patwary said police in a drive arrested Robin from Nimtala area under Ashwadia Union on June 30.

The accused was sent to jail on July 1 following a court order. Meanwhile, medical test of the victim was completed, the inspector added.



