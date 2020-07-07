|
Youth held for violating schoolgirl
|
NOAKHALI, July 6: Police arrested a young man in a case filed for raping a schoolgirl in Kabirhat Upazila of the district recently.
The arrested person is Abdur Rahim Robin, 20, a resident of Baripukurpar area under Sundalpur Union in the upazila.
According to the case statement, Robin intruded the house of the victim, a tenth grader, on June 29 as there was no one in the house, and violated her.
Robin fled the scene as a neighbouring woman rushed there sensing the matter.
Later, the victim's mother lodged a case with Kabirhat Police Station (PS) at night.
The PS Inspector Fazlul Quader Patwary said police in a drive arrested Robin from Nimtala area under Ashwadia Union on June 30.
The accused was sent to jail on July 1 following a court order. Meanwhile, medical test of the victim was completed, the inspector added.