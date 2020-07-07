Corrugated tin, cheque distributed in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, July 6: District Disaster Management Department distributed a total of 72 corrugated tin sheets and cheque of Tk 2,16,000 among 37 disaster affected people and religious institutions on Monday.

The distribution programme was held on the District Collector's Office premises in the town.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anjan Chandra Pal attended the programme as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Mohammad Safiuzzaman Bhuiyan, Assistant Commissioner Bani Amin and District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Mahfuzur Rahman, among others, were also present during the distribution.









