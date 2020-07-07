Covid-19: 12 die in four districts





MANDA, NAOGAON: Manda Upazila Chairman SM Jashim Uddin of the district died with coronavirus symptoms at a hospital in Rajshahi on Monday morning.

The 78-year-old Awami League (AL) leader breathed his last at around 8am at Islami Bank Hospital while undergoing treatment there from Sunday.

The family members said Jashim Uddin, also the upazila unit AL general secretary, had been admitted to the hospital with fever, cough, cold and diarrhoea.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Halim confirmed his death news.

BARSHAL: Five persons died of coronavirus at different hospitals in the district in last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

Among the deceased, one was a resident of Bhatikhanda are in the city, two in Sadar and one in Agailjhara upazilas of the district, and one in Nalchhity Upazila of Jhalokati.

Four of them died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) and another died at a hospital in Agailjhara Upazila.

So far, a total of 754 people were admitted to the corona ward at SBMCH while 524 recovered from the virus and 112 died.

NOAKHALI: Four persons including two women died of coronavirus in the district in two days.

The deceased were identified as Saleha Begum, 65, a resident of Shimulia Village under Sonaimuri Municipality, Moktober Nesa, 80, of Ghoshbag Union in Kabirhat Upazila, Niranjan Chandra Das, 61, of Ward No. 9 undr Char Jubli Union in Subarnachar Upazila, and Abdur Rab, 80, of Sujayetpur Village under Alaiyapur Union in Begumganj Upazila.

District Civil Surgeon Office sources said Saleha and Moktober Nesa died on Sunday night. They both tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Niranjan Chandra Das died on the way to Maijdi hospital in the evening, said Subarnachar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shaila Sultana Jhuma.

Niranjan tested positive for the virus on July 2. He was undergoing treatment at his residence since then.

On the other hand, Abdur Rab died of the virus at his home on Saturday.

Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das confirmed the death news.

BAGERHAT: Two persons including a woman died with coronavirus symptoms in Chitalmari and Fakirhat upazilas of the district in two days.

The deceased were identified as Aminur Rahman, 50, a resident of Borobaria Village in Chitalmari Upazila, and Jahanara Begum, 55, of Kamta Village in Fakirhat Upazila.

The family sources said Aminur was suffering from fever and respiratory problems for a couple of days. He died on way to hospital on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Jahanara died with coronavirus symptoms at her residence in Kamta Village of Fakirhat Upazila on Saturday night.

Fakirhat Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Samaddar said sample of the deceased was collected and sent for test.

















