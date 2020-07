HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH, July 6: A newborn baby, who was found beside a drain of Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex in the district, has died.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Munir Ahmed confirmed the matter on Friday morning.

The baby was declared dead at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Hospital's guard found the newborn baby hearing the dog's barking early Thursday.

He was then rescued from near a drain.