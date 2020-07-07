Video
67 more contract corona in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondents

At least 67 more people were infected with coronavirus in two districts- Pirojpur and Chuadanga, in last 24 hours till Monday.
PIROJPUR: Some 50 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 72 hours, taking the total virus cases to 294 here.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Office sources confirmed the information on Monday.
Of the newly infected people, seven in Sadar, five in Bhandaria, 27 in Mathbaria, eight in Kawkhali and three in Nazirpur.
So far, 142 patients recovered from the virus while five died of it in the district.  
CHUADANGA: Some seventeen more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 256 here.
Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said 64 samples were sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital and the test result has come in the morning.
Of the newly infected people, four are in Sadar, six in Damurhuda and the rest seven in Alamdanga upazilas.
Meanwhile, 147 patients have already been recovered from the virus while three died in the district.
Of the total infected people, 19 were kept at an isolation unit of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.
The first corona patient in the district was reported on March 19, the CS added.


