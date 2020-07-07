Two killed in Mymensingh road accident

MYMENSINGH, July 6: Two young men were killed and another was injured as an unidentified vehicle rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Nandail Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Hanif Mia, 20, and Arif Hossain, 20, residents of Ullapara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said an unidentified vehicle hit an auto-rickshaw at Chakmati Bus Stand in Mushulli Union at around 11pm, leaving its driver Hanif and passenger Arif dead on the spot and another passenger injured.

Officer-in-Charge of Nandail Highway Police Station Md Manjurul Haq confirmed the incident.









