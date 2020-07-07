

Hizla people pass days in panic

The water level has increased at the Chandpur estuary of the Megna via Hizla Upazila.

Already, desperate erosion has started. In different areas of Hizla, water is inundating villages one after another. Panic is prevailing among the common people along the bank of Meghna at Hizla.

Officially, the Water Development Board (WDB) has not any office at Hizla Upazila.

The erosion in the Meghna basin neighbouring Hizla Upazila has turned desperate; gradually, houses are being eroded one after another.

Local public representative and upazila administration are not informed whether the WDB has taken any initiative in order to resist the Meghna erosion. The mighty Meghna is very nearby the Upazila Parishad.

If timely measure is not taken to protect Hiuzla, it is likely to be embedded like Naria Upazila of neighbouring district Shariatpur; it is feared by the Meghna River bank inhabitants.

In the past years, the erosion started from the main estuary of the Meghna at Hizla Launch Ghat and via Baushia and it reached up to Darichar-Khazuria (Bamonerchar).

Villages, schools, madrasas, mosques and bazaars of Hizla got eroded one after another. The deadly erosion changed the geography of the Hizla Upazila.

At present, the flooding is on in the country's northern and middle areas. Munsiganj, Madaripur and Shariatpur have been inundated. The flood has started hitting Hizla linking Shariatpur.

In 2019, WDB officials inspected Baushia but yielding no headway. The old Hizla Launch Ghat is tied with trees. Only one Government Primary School is standing on the Meghna bank alone.

Already, the major portion of the five acres belonging to the Bangladesh Coast Guard has been eroded. The installation at the head of the proposed Hizla-Mehediganj ferryghat and Korban road has disappeared.

Member of Ward No. 8 of Borojalia Union Jontu Hawladar said, Dakkhin Baushia, Dakkhin Paschim Baushia, Maddhya Baushia Government Primary School, one bridge and one Hafezia Madrasa have been put under erosion threat.

Head teacher of the school Masud Rana said," We have been at risk since the last year. We have no information about any measures taken."

Upazila Education Officer Abdul Gaffar said, he has inspected the area; river and education institution are staying together;, the entire upazila is at risk.

He informed the upazila situation has been discussed with the Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and the local parliament member (MP).

The Teker Bazar adjacent to the Upazila Council is yet on the bank of the Meghna. Khan family, Fakir Bari, Sardar Bari, Mollabari and Hawladar Bari are also under erosion threat.

Already, 10-12 houses have been embedded including the house of Salauddin Khan. Locals Rafique Khan and Qyuk Khan are living in the middle of the river finding no optional shelter.

They complained the local elected representatives are not looking at them.

The betel nut orchard of traditional Fakirbari is being devoured by the river. The owners of the house are in constant fear of erosion.

A bemoaning Rostom Fakir said, all including MP, Upazila chairman and Borojalia Union chairman are staying away; this place is now in the bed of the Meghna; for showing, few geobags were dumped but these were washed away last year.

The erosion has appeared again, The old Hizla Bazar was eroded earlier. The Baushia Village wherein 6,000 voters would live is now a memory.

Borojalia Union Chairman Pandit Shahabuddin Ahmed said, they are trying to protect Baushia and Baherchar villages from the deadly Meghna. State Minister For Water resources Zahid Faruk Shami and WDB officers inspected the place.

When asked how safe the Hizla Upazila Parisgad, he said, "Not at all."

Hizla UNO Aminul Islam said, the assistant land officers have been asked to submit reports on damages at the upazila within next one week to the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

In addition, a project of Tk 376 crore on river protection embankment is on at the upazila.

Executive Engineer of the WDB in Barishal Uzzal Kumar said, a project of Tk 500 crore has been forwarded for approval to protect Hizla Upazila. For the time being, a project of Tk 2.84 crore has been undertaken to this end; if it is approved, the erosion-protection work will be started., he added.















BARISHAL, July 6: The flood water triggered by hilly tide has started increasing the water level in the Meghna River.The water level has increased at the Chandpur estuary of the Megna via Hizla Upazila.Already, desperate erosion has started. In different areas of Hizla, water is inundating villages one after another. Panic is prevailing among the common people along the bank of Meghna at Hizla.Officially, the Water Development Board (WDB) has not any office at Hizla Upazila.The erosion in the Meghna basin neighbouring Hizla Upazila has turned desperate; gradually, houses are being eroded one after another.Local public representative and upazila administration are not informed whether the WDB has taken any initiative in order to resist the Meghna erosion. The mighty Meghna is very nearby the Upazila Parishad.If timely measure is not taken to protect Hiuzla, it is likely to be embedded like Naria Upazila of neighbouring district Shariatpur; it is feared by the Meghna River bank inhabitants.In the past years, the erosion started from the main estuary of the Meghna at Hizla Launch Ghat and via Baushia and it reached up to Darichar-Khazuria (Bamonerchar).Villages, schools, madrasas, mosques and bazaars of Hizla got eroded one after another. The deadly erosion changed the geography of the Hizla Upazila.At present, the flooding is on in the country's northern and middle areas. Munsiganj, Madaripur and Shariatpur have been inundated. The flood has started hitting Hizla linking Shariatpur.In 2019, WDB officials inspected Baushia but yielding no headway. The old Hizla Launch Ghat is tied with trees. Only one Government Primary School is standing on the Meghna bank alone.Already, the major portion of the five acres belonging to the Bangladesh Coast Guard has been eroded. The installation at the head of the proposed Hizla-Mehediganj ferryghat and Korban road has disappeared.Member of Ward No. 8 of Borojalia Union Jontu Hawladar said, Dakkhin Baushia, Dakkhin Paschim Baushia, Maddhya Baushia Government Primary School, one bridge and one Hafezia Madrasa have been put under erosion threat.Head teacher of the school Masud Rana said," We have been at risk since the last year. We have no information about any measures taken."Upazila Education Officer Abdul Gaffar said, he has inspected the area; river and education institution are staying together;, the entire upazila is at risk.He informed the upazila situation has been discussed with the Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and the local parliament member (MP).The Teker Bazar adjacent to the Upazila Council is yet on the bank of the Meghna. Khan family, Fakir Bari, Sardar Bari, Mollabari and Hawladar Bari are also under erosion threat.Already, 10-12 houses have been embedded including the house of Salauddin Khan. Locals Rafique Khan and Qyuk Khan are living in the middle of the river finding no optional shelter.They complained the local elected representatives are not looking at them.The betel nut orchard of traditional Fakirbari is being devoured by the river. The owners of the house are in constant fear of erosion.A bemoaning Rostom Fakir said, all including MP, Upazila chairman and Borojalia Union chairman are staying away; this place is now in the bed of the Meghna; for showing, few geobags were dumped but these were washed away last year.The erosion has appeared again, The old Hizla Bazar was eroded earlier. The Baushia Village wherein 6,000 voters would live is now a memory.Borojalia Union Chairman Pandit Shahabuddin Ahmed said, they are trying to protect Baushia and Baherchar villages from the deadly Meghna. State Minister For Water resources Zahid Faruk Shami and WDB officers inspected the place.When asked how safe the Hizla Upazila Parisgad, he said, "Not at all."Hizla UNO Aminul Islam said, the assistant land officers have been asked to submit reports on damages at the upazila within next one week to the Deputy Commissioner (DC).In addition, a project of Tk 376 crore on river protection embankment is on at the upazila.Executive Engineer of the WDB in Barishal Uzzal Kumar said, a project of Tk 500 crore has been forwarded for approval to protect Hizla Upazila. For the time being, a project of Tk 2.84 crore has been undertaken to this end; if it is approved, the erosion-protection work will be started., he added.