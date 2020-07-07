Video
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020
2,134 non-MPO teachers get govt grant in Natore

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NATORE, July 6: About 2,134 non-MPO teachers and employees of 204 educational institutions in the district got Tk 93.35 lakh as government grant.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shahriaz inaugurated the distribution function at his conference room formally on June 30.
DC Shahriaz said the non-MPO teachers and employees are leading inhuman life.
They are poor and deprived of their due facilities. At present all educational institutions are closed for corona situation. As a result they are totally deprived of their facilities.
Considering the matter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the grant for the teachers and the employees, he added.








