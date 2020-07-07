Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 July, 2020, 12:27 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Char farmers fetch profit from peanut farming

Published : Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Our Correspondent

Char farmers fetch profit from peanut farming

Char farmers fetch profit from peanut farming

RAJSHAHI, July 6: Farmers are benefiting through cultivating peanut in char lands on the Padma River of the district.
Under Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) Project, farmers of Char Mazardiar in Haripur and Harian unions in Paba Upazilas have been cultivating the crop since November last year.
Earlier, three to four maunds of peanut were harvested on bigha of land, but this time, farmers got eight to nine maunds of peanut per bigha of cropland because of the availability of improved varieties of seeds through the BMDA Project.
Compared to the last year, this time the farmers have earned Tk 15,000 to Tk 20,000 per bigha.
Farmers Shahid Ali, Matiur Rahman, Alam, Ramzan Ali, Abdur Razzak, Sirajul Islam, Gaffar Ali, Shamsuddin and Nazim Uddin of Char Mazardiar area said they have benefited by cultivating peanut through the project.
Rajshahi Region Executive Engineer Shariful Haque said BMDA Project has provided improved varieties of nut seeds to farmers in the char areas.
The farmers have benefited through cultivating nuts. Various projects have also been undertaken for the nutrition security and development of the people of Padma Char.
BMDA Chairman Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had instructed to produce low water consuming and high value crop nuts in char areas including Padma Char in Barind Region.
In order to implement the directive of the Prime Minister, BMDA has taken initiative to produce seed nuts experimentally among the farmers of Char Mazardia.
Now the poor farmers of Char are benefiting economically producing nut, the BMDA chairman added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Businesses, people fined in four dists
Rain brings blessings for Aman farmers at Tanore
Youth held for violating schoolgirl
Corrugated tin, cheque distributed in Laxmipur
Covid-19: 12 die in four districts
Rescued Haluaghat newborn dies
Laxmipur DC Anjan Chandra Pal distributing corrugated tin sheets
67 more contract corona in two dists


Latest News
Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras
England confirm Pakistan Test dates
Andrew Kishore pride of people: Fakhrul
US tops 130,000 deaths from Covid-19 after record surge in cases
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to Covid-19
India worried T20 World Cup delays could impact IPL start date
PM mourns death of singer Andrew Kishore
Free-flowing Barca display strengthens Setien's position
Physician, nurse among 10 more contract coronavirus in Bhola
Man killed by rubber bullet; Cops among 50 injured in Kushtia
Most Read News
Should Bangladesh only witness Sino-Indian clash?
Virus deaths stand 2,096 in country
Prospects and problems
Singer Andrew Kishore passes away
2 mugger suspects killed in Dhaka 'shootout'
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
Power distribution authorities take well timed action
Biman cancels all int'l flights except London until Jul 30
Drone industry and its impact on different sectors
BB offers special loan rescheduling facility for hide industry defaulters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft