Army provides relief items to 300 flood-hit people in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, July 6: The 66th Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army distributed relief goods among 300 flood-affected people in the district.

72, 30 Brigade of the Army arranged the relief distribution programme in Sadar and Chilmari upazilas on Saturday.

About 300 flood-hit people who take shelter at the Water Development Board embankment area have received relief items.

Captain Mizan-ur-Rashid Bhuyian, Lieutenant Izaz Ahmed and Senior Warrant Officer Sheikh Mahbubul Murshed, among others, were present during distribution.

Meanwhile, Brahmaputra and Dharla rivers are flowing above the danger level over the last 10-day.



