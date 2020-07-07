Three minors drown in two districts





BARISHAL: Two minor boys drowned in the Rangamati River in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Jubair, 4, son of Mamun Palowan, and his cousin Abdur Rahman Palowan, son of Shuhel Palowan, residents in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bakerganj Police Station Iqbal Hossain said the duo went to take bath in the river with their grandfather Joynal at noon.

At one stage, Joynal went to collect food for a goat keeping his grandchildren on the riverbank.

He saw his two grandchildren went missing when he returned on the riverbank.

Later, police recovered the bodies from the river in the evening, the SI added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mahizaman Ratul, 8, son of Rukon Uddin, a resident of Mashakhali Village in the upazila.

Locals said Ratul slipped into a pond nearby his house at noon.

Later, family members rescued him from the pond and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

















Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Mymensingh, on Sunday.BARISHAL: Two minor boys drowned in the Rangamati River in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Jubair, 4, son of Mamun Palowan, and his cousin Abdur Rahman Palowan, son of Shuhel Palowan, residents in the upazila.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bakerganj Police Station Iqbal Hossain said the duo went to take bath in the river with their grandfather Joynal at noon.At one stage, Joynal went to collect food for a goat keeping his grandchildren on the riverbank.He saw his two grandchildren went missing when he returned on the riverbank.Later, police recovered the bodies from the river in the evening, the SI added.GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Mahizaman Ratul, 8, son of Rukon Uddin, a resident of Mashakhali Village in the upazila.Locals said Ratul slipped into a pond nearby his house at noon.Later, family members rescued him from the pond and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.