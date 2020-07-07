Four murdered in four districts





SIRAJGANJ: A man was stabbed to death by his cousin over family feud in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Based, 45, a resident of Patagram Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kazipur Police Station (PS) Panchananda Sarker said Abdul Based had a family feud with his cousin Abu Shaheen.

As sequel to this, Abu Shaheen stabbed Abdul Based with a sharp weapon following an altercation at noon, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Kazipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

FARIDPUR: A man was stabbed to death in Chalk Bazar area of the district town on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman Bacchu, 48, son of Ramjan Ali Khan of Launchghata area under Purba Khabaspur Moholla in the town.

Bacchu was involved in Tablig Jamat.

Deceased's Relative Md Arafat said a group of miscreants attacked Bacchu over previous altercation at around 8:30 while he was going to mosque for Esha Prayer, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and rescued him. But Bacchu died on the way to hospital.

However, locals caught two of the miscreants from the scene and handed them over to police.

The alleged killers are Sharif, 18, and Habib, 18.

Additional Superintend of Police Jamal Pasha confirmed the incident adding that police recovered the body.

NARSINGDI: A teenager was strangulated by his younger brother in Shashpur Village of Shibpur Upazila in the district on Saturday.

Deceased Mohammad Ali Bijoy alias Rifat, 17, was the son of A Rashid of the same area.

Police sources said Himel, 15, strangulated his elder brother Rifat to death at dawn over previous altercation.

Later, Himel informed his uncle about the killing incident and fled the home.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shibpur Model PS OC Mollah Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: An elderly woman was beaten to death in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Kulsum Begum, 60, was the wife of Sabar Ali Sikder, a resident of Rajindar Par Village in the upazila.

Local sources said son and daughters of Sabar Ali's first wife indiscriminately beat Kulsum in the morning over land dispute, leaving her critically injured.

She was, first, rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital and, later, shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital where she died at around 8:30pm. Kulsum's brother filed a case with Kotalipara PS against seven.

Police arrested four persons in this connection.

The body was sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

















